Barawal road safety grills damaged, no repairs yet

DIR UPPER - Protective steel grills installed by the Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority (PKHA) two years ago at dangerous points on Barawal Road have been damaged and now lie on the road due to theft and negligence.

Thieves removed the nails and supporting stands, weakening the grills. Despite the issue being highlighted by local social media activists, the authorities have neither taken action to find the culprits nor repaired the damaged structures. The matter was also reported to the district administration.

Repeated calls were made to the PKHA engineer responsible for the road, who assured that the steel grills would be repaired through welding.

However, no repair work has been carried out so far.

Additionally, drainage channels along Barawal Road are clogged with garbage and mud, causing water to overflow onto the road during rain and snowfall, further damaging the infrastructure.

Local residents and public representatives have urged the authorities to take immediate action by arresting the culprits and repairing the steel grills. The deputy commissioner has directed the relevant departments to clear the blocked drainage channels, warning that if the issue remains unresolved, residents may be forced to raise funds themselves to repair the safety grills and prevent further accidents.