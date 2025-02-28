Cattle, valuables worth Rs.1.5m looted in 2 incidents in Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - Cattle and valuables worth Rs. 1.5 million have been looted in two different incidents of crime against property during the last 24 hours by robbers active in the jurisdiction of the Gujar Khan police station, sources said.

According to details, Chaudhry Naeem, proprietor of Alfalah Poultry Shop, complained to Gujar Khan police that over 25 goats, cash, and electronics collectively amounting to over one million rupees have been stolen by a gang of burglars who had barged into his shop and cattle pen on Wednesday night. The shop located at the main GT Road, not so far from the police station, is seen to be looted in the CCTV cameras presented to police by the complainant.

The other incident has been reported by Arshad Mahmood, a resident of Jand Najar, who complained that his cow and buffalo, both valued at around Rs. 0.5 million, were taken away by unknown burglars during the night of February 26. He said that he tried to trace the thieves on his own, but to no avail, demanding the Gujar Khan police recover his cattle.

Meanwhile, staff of the Suthra Punjab Scheme reported to the Sukho police post that they had parked three sanitary vehicles at a restaurant along the highway on the night of February 26, and batteries of two vehicles, while the tire of another vehicle, were stolen away.

However, patrolling by the Dolphin Force deployed in Gujar Khan police station is done until 12 am in the midnight, while most robberies take place during late-night hours. Residents have demanded that the Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Inspector General of Punjab Police, Dr. Usman Anwar, take notice of the surging crime rate in Gujar Khan tehsil and deploy more Dolphin Force, which should patrol during 24 hours in different shifts to curb street crime.