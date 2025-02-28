China, KP to boost cooperation in key sectors: Envoy

Peshawar - Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, H.E. Jiang Zaidong, met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Thursday at the Rashakai Special Economic Zone to discuss investment opportunities in agriculture, energy, and mines and minerals.

Both dignitaries agreed to enhance cooperation between China and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in multiple fields. Senior officials from the provincial government and the Chinese Embassy were also present. The Chief Minister invited Chinese investors to establish industrial units in the province, particularly in solar system manufacturing and mineral processing. He assured full support for Chinese investments in energy, mines, and power sectors.

The Chief Minister highlighted incentives for industries, including cheaper electricity, noting that ongoing hydropower projects are expected to generate 800 megawatts by 2028. A provincial transmission line is also being developed to supply industries with affordable electricity. He mentioned clean and green energy initiatives, including free solar systems for 130,000 deserving households and subsidized solar panels for 50% of them. Additionally, all government buildings in the province are transitioning to solar power.

He further stated that a special mining company has been established to ensure efficient utilization of mineral resources, resulting in a 55% revenue increase over the past year. Discussing welfare initiatives, he said that under the Sehat Card program, 100% of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s population receives free medical treatment, and plans are underway for a life insurance scheme. The provincial government is also providing Rs. 15 billion in interest-free loans to support youth entrepreneurship and Rs. 4 billion for homestay tourism.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of modern technology in agriculture and expressed interest in benefiting from Chinese expertise. He noted that projects like CRBC construction and small dams aim to ensure food security. The Chinese Ambassador appreciated the provincial government’s initiatives and assured enhanced cooperation in various sectors, emphasizing that collaboration would further strengthen China-Pakistan ties.