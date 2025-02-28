Civil Services Reforms

The CSS 2025 exam is now almost over. In February 2025, a heated debate emerged over the efficiency of the Federal Public Service Commission in conducting the CSS examination. The primary concern stemmed from the delayed results of the CSS 2024 exam and the decision to hold the CSS 2025 exam without declaring those results, reportedly due to technical issues. This situation raised serious concerns among candidates.

A social media campaign soon escalated into a student-led movement, eventually gaining traction in national media. However, despite its momentum, the movement proved futile, as appeals to the high courts failed to yield favourable outcomes.

Once again, discussions about reforming the Civil Services Exam and replacing it with a cluster system are resonating in the corridors of power. These reports hold credibility, given that the incumbent government has consistently shown a commitment to reforming the Civil Services. The last major reforms, concerning the upper age limit, were introduced by the same minister under this government. Such reforms are long overdue. The centuries-old system has perpetuated a colonial mentality and widened the gap between the rulers and the ruled. The proposed changes are being widely appreciated, as they could have far-reaching implications for governance efficiency and the broader social fabric of Pakistan.

Despite limited career opportunities, the Civil Service remains a top priority for graduates in Pakistan. Every year, thousands of candidates dedicate a significant portion of their lives to preparing for the CSS examination. Given their deep involvement in the process, their concerns about the examination system cannot be ignored. They are stakeholders in this system, and any reforms should incorporate their input. Their perspectives and suggestions must be heard and considered, as the future of millions of young Pakistanis depends on these decisions.

Another key issue gaining traction is the demand to increase the upper age limit and the number of attempts allowed for the CSS exam.

At present, the upper age limit is set at 30 years, with candidates permitted three attempts. Aspirants are calling for an increase in the upper age limit to at least 35 years and the number of attempts to at least five. A comparative analysis of civil service structures in both developed and developing nations supports their demands as reasonable and well-founded. The United Kingdom, often regarded as the originator of the Civil Services Examination system in India and Pakistan, imposes no upper age limit for its own exams. Similarly, in the United States, the age limit extends up to 37 years. In South Asia, neighbouring countries have already modernised their civil service frameworks. In India, the upper age limit is set between 35 and 37 years, with candidates allowed up to six or nine attempts. China, in a recent reform move in 2024, raised its upper age limit to 40 years to ensure the recruitment of capable and efficient bureaucrats.

Pakistan must take a decisive step in this direction by increasing the upper age limit and the number of attempts. Compared to global standards, Pakistan’s current age limit is among the lowest. Furthermore, the quality of education in Pakistan lags behind that of India and China, making it even more crucial to extend opportunities for aspirants. Adjusting the upper age limit would provide hope for a generation of young people who feel increasingly alienated by the system. Now is the time for meaningful reforms that reflect the evolving needs of society and align Pakistan’s Civil Services Examination with global best practices.

Muhammad Aamir Sahoo

The writer is a freelance columnist.