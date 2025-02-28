Friday, February 28, 2025
CM Maryam approves five-year plan for modern transport system

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore, National

LAHORE  -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved a comprehensive five-year plan to revamp the transport system across the province, aiming to provide an efficient and modern commuting experience to the public.

Chairing a special video-link meeting on Thursday, the chief minister reviewed proposals for an advanced mass transit system and directed the immediate trial run of the Automated Rapid Transport (ART) system — a globally successful model already in operation in Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar.

Officials briefed the chief minister that the ART system would require less road space compared to conventional buses, while offering a three -coach design capable of accommodating over 300 passengers. The buses will be equipped with fast-charging technology, Wi-Fi, monitoring cameras, and other passenger-friendly amenities. Unlike traditional fuel-powered transit, the ART buses will be fully solar-powered, ensuring an eco-friendly and sustainable solution for urban mobility.

In the first phase, the ART system will be rolled out in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala, followed by expansion to ten more cities in three successive phases. Feeder buses will also be introduced in each city to enhance connectivity.

Emphasizing the need for modernizing Punjab’s transport infrastructure, CM Maryam Nawaz stated, “We aim to complete the ART system across Punjab within four years. A new, innovative transport network is essential to upgrade urban mobility across all cities.” She stressed that the end-to-end transport model would not be limited to major cities, vowing to extend the same facilities to smaller towns to bridge urban-rural disparities.

Our Staff Reporter

