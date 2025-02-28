Friday, February 28, 2025
Commissioner expresses displeasure over lack of cleanliness in hospital

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA  -  On the directives of Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangi visited Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana on Thursday and expressed displeasure over the lack of cleanliness and strictly instructed the concerned staff to improve the cleanliness system in all departments.  He visited along with Principal of Chandka Medical College Professor Dr. Zameer Ahmed Soomro, Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospital Dr. Niaz Hussain Dahri, Professor Dr. Alam Ibrahim Siddiqui, Director Finance of Chandka Hospital Kazim Ali Bhutto, and other officials, visited the Trauma Center, Quality Ward, City OPD, CT Scan, MRI, Ultrasound, Pharmacy, and other departments.

The Commissioner Larkana Tahir Hussain Sangi speaking to media persons stated that a month ago, a meeting of the Hospital Management Committee was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of Sindh, during which the issues of Larkana’s hospitals were highlighted. Today, a visit was conducted to all departments of Chandka Hospital, including the Trauma Center, with the aim of highlighting hospital-related issues and presenting a report to higher authorities for the improvement of hospitals. He mentioned that efforts are being made to activate MRI, CT Scan, Radiology, and Pathology machines in Larkana’s government hospitals so that the general public can benefit from them, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

