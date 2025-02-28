Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projects

LODHRAN - Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Kareem Khan visited Lodhran to oversee various developmental projects and public welfare initiatives. His visit included a detailed inspection of the Ramzan Sahulat Bazaar at Model Bazaar Lodhran, ensuring affordable essentials for citizens during the holy month. Later, he participated in a certificate distribution ceremony in Mouza Hasil Wala, Tehsil Kehror Pakka, where he handed over partition certificates to joint landowners under the Punjab Land Records Authority’s Plus Project. He also presided over a performance review meeting at the Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Kehror Pakka and visited the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kehror Pakka, where he actively took part in a tree plantation campaign alongside schoolgirls. Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan inaugurated a public-private partnership-based cleanliness operation at Model Village Kotla Naranjan as part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s “Suthra Punjab” Vision. This initiative aims to ensure sustainable waste management and improved hygiene in rural areas.

Furthering efforts in the education sector, the Commissioner attended an alumni ceremony at Government Elementary School Chorwah, where he distributed appreciation certificates to philanthropists who contributed two kanals of land and Rs. 8 million for the school’s betterment. He expressed gratitude for their generous support in improving educational facilities. During his visit, Mr Aamir Kareem Khan held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Arazi Record Center in Kehror Pakka, addressing public grievances on the spot and directing immediate solutions. He also reviewed the ongoing land partition process under the Plus Project in Hasil Wala.

He emphasized that land partitioning under the Plus Project was a flagship initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, benefiting 81,690 Khewats, 1.1 million landowners, and 858,785 revenue records in Lodhran district. He highlighted that the project includes digitalization of revenue records, urban land mapping, cadastral surveys, and the conversion of joint land holdings into individual parcels using advanced technology.

Promoting environmental conservation, Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan and Deputy Commissioner Lodhran, Dr. Lubna Nazir, actively participated in the green initiative by planting trees in the THQ Hospital lawn.

The Commissioner lauded Assistant Commissioner Kehror Pakka, Ashraf Saleh, for his outstanding performance in administrative and public service efforts.