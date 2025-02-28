Cricket Inquest

Beyond the disappointment of millions of fans who had eagerly awaited the return of the Champions Trophy to Pakistan—and for the national team to deliver a performance befitting the country’s first international tournament in decades—an inquest is now underway, led by the government and senior figures in the sporting community. This inquiry is not only justified but essential. Political and public affairs advisor Rana Sanaullah’s remarks about raising concerns over the state of cricket with the Prime Minister highlight the gravity of the situation, and rightly so.

Cricket in Pakistan cannot—and should not—be divorced from politics. It is the country’s most popular sport, monopolising the majority of the sports budget, dominating advertising revenue, and commanding immense public attention. Played largely against Pakistan’s former Commonwealth counterparts, cricket has long been a source of national pride and identity.

Pakistan is not alone in its deep-rooted connection with a particular sport—Brazil and Argentina’s obsession with football or the United States’ near-religious devotion to American football illustrate similar dynamics. Sports, in many ways, are an extension of national identity. Yet, in Pakistan, cricket’s mismanagement is glaring.

In a country where patronage politics has systematically undermined institutions, cricket is no exception. The domestic structure is in shambles. Former cricketers wield outsized influence, and the real prize is not national performance but the perks and privileges that come with being part of the cricketing establishment.

This inquest must not only happen but must happen swiftly. Pakistan has immense talent, yet this talent is continually stifled by a system that fails to nurture it.