Driving License Sindh organises training session for Food Panda riders

KARACHI - Food Panda has conducted a comprehensive road safety training session for its delivery riders in collaboration with Driving License Sindh (DLS). The session was expertly facilitated by D.B. Ali Suhag, In charge Sindh Police Accident Analysis & Research Centre (SPAARC). The training covered various critical topics, including defensive driving techniques, traffic rules and regulations, hazard perception, safe vehicle handling, and emergency response procedures. The training session concluded with the distribution of certificates, and a Q&A session. Helmets were also distributed among the riders present.