Friday, February 28, 2025
Eight killed as bus plunges into ravine on M-2 Motorway

6:32 PM | February 28, 2025
A passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Swat veered off the road and fell into a ravine near Neela Dullah on the M-2 Motorway, killing eight people.

Rescue sources reported that five passengers died instantly, while 18 others were injured. Three more succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, bringing the death toll to eight.

The injured were transported to HHQ Hospital Chakwal for treatment. Authorities secured the site and used cranes to recover the wreckage.

Initial investigations suggest driver negligence as the cause of the crash. The bus was carrying 43 passengers at the time of the incident.

