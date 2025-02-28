LAHORE - Since the world has become a global village, sky is the limit for innovation, thanks to the technology. “Emerging markets are the new frontier of global innovation. The ingenuity here is unmatched; our role is to equip it with the right tools and platforms,” says Mehroz Amam, a tech boss in the town. In this dynamic arena of technology and entrepreneurship, only a few visionary people rise to reshape industries, ignite innovation, and unlock new horizons. The leadership of Mehroz Azam is a case in point. This Old Ravian stands among these trailblazers, evolving from an ardent startup advocate to a linchpin of Pakistan’s thriving tech ecosystem. As COO of Ejad Labs and co-founder of groundbreaking platforms like Future Fest and the Pakistan Tech Summit, Mehroz has masterfully connected local ingenuity with global innovation networks, fostering collaboration and growth. This interview reveals Mehroz Azam’s transformative journey from his early passion for startups to his landmark achievements and illuminates his indispensable role in sculpting Pakistan’s tech future. Discover how one leader’s vision is bridging borders and empowering a new generation of innovators.

Mehroz Azam’s journey into the tech world was fueled by a deep passion for startups and innovation. He studied at prestigious Government College University in Lahore, earning Bachelor of Languages. Even in his early roles in business development and program management, Mehroz had a natural talent for identifying opportunities and building connections. These early experiences shaped his entrepreneurial mindset. By working with diverse organizations, he gained valuable insights into business operations and the transformative role of technology in driving progress. During this time, his vision for creating impactful ecosystems started to take form.

Mehroz Azam’s career is fueled by the conviction that emerging markets are transitioning from tech consumers to creators. With young demographics, surging mobile adoption, and supportive policies, these regions are ripe with opportunity. “ At Ejad Labs, a venture studio and innovation hub, Mehroz has fostered startups and linked them to international markets. Future Fest, his flagship tech and entrepreneurship summit in Pakistan, draws global investors and thought leaders, highlighting regional talent and enhancing cross-border partnerships. Despite the promise, Mehroz acknowledges persistent challenges which, be said, are scarce funding, infrastructure deficits, and brain drain. “Local investors often shy from risk and on the other side global capital remains cautious.,” he said, adding unreliable connectivity (internet and power cuts), stifle growth, and talent migration drains local potential.

Mehroz tackles these hurdles through initiatives like the Pakistan Tech Summit and PAK-US Tech Exchange. His initiatives filled gaps between local entrepreneurs and global networks. The programs, he says, offer mentorship, funding access, and international exposure.

“Collaboration is the cornerstone of progress,” Mehroz says. “Uniting entrepreneurs, investors, and governments creates fertile ground for innovation.”

Mehroz’s genius lies in ecosystem-building. He recognizes that enduring success requires interconnected networks, not isolated wins. He developed alliances among startups, investors, and policymakers, hence setting ground for inclusive growth.

The results speak volumes: Pakistani ride-hailing startup Bykea has secured millions in funding, while Nigeria’s Flutterwave, a fintech giant, processes billions in transactions. These triumphs underscore emerging markets’ potential and validate Mehroz’s approach.

“Every success story reaffirms that these regions can lead global innovation,” he remarks.

BLUEPRINT FOR A BOLD FUTURE

Mehroz envisions emerging markets as innovation powerhouses, not just participants. His roadmap includes:

Boosting Funding Access: Luring international investors and cultivating local VC funds to fuel scalability. Upgrading Infrastructure: Partnering with governments and corporations to enhance digital frameworks.

Global Collaboration: Promoting cross-border alliances to accelerate knowledge exchange.

“The future rests on joint action to democratize opportunities,” he believes. His commitment inspires a new wave of entrepreneurs. He asserts new markets can redefine tech leadership around the world.

Mehroz impact will be instrumental in empowering communities and indeed be is resetting narratives. His work is set to excite movement where innovation prospers. As emerging markets mount, Mehroz proves his ability in the directions where innovation has no boundaries. He is set to prove tech is global asset.