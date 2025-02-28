Fawad Ch declared guilty in five May 9 cases

The police on Friday declared former federal minister guilty in five cases related to the May 9 incidents, as per an investigative report submitted to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore.

ATC Judge Manzoor Ali Gill presided over the hearing of Chaudhry’s interim bail petitions. During the proceedings, the former minister requested an adjournment due to the absence of his senior lawyer. The court accepted his request and summoned the lawyers for arguments in the next hearing.

Chaudhry had earlier secured interim bail in cases linked to the arson at Rahat Bakery, the burning of Sher Pilau, and other incidents.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Chaudhry criticized the government, stating that instead of providing relief during Ramazan, it had appointed 50 ministers. He claimed that while the U.S. government was downsizing, Pakistan was expanding its administration despite inefficiency.

He further alleged that the government had lost the elections and was now burdened by rigging allegations. Addressing political dynamics, he remarked that PTI had yet to form a grand alliance and that while both PTI and Maulana Fazlur Rehman had street power, efforts were being made to sideline the latter.

Chaudhry also called on the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to abandon the culture of political revenge, emphasizing that this was the only way to reduce political tensions in the country.