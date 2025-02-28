FC soldier among 10 injured in Quetta explosion

An explosion on Quetta’s Jan Muhammad Road injured 10 people, including a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anwar Ali confirmed the blast targeted an FC convoy, damaging five shops and an FC vehicle. The injured were rushed to Civil Hospital Quetta and its Trauma Centre.

DSP Ali stated that the explosion was caused by a remote-controlled device containing 2-3 kg of explosives.

The provincial health department declared an emergency at the Trauma Centre. Health Department Spokesperson Dr. Waseem Baig reported that one person remains in critical condition, while all injured are receiving medical care.