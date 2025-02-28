Federal cabinet expanded with 28 more inductions

12 made federal ministers, 9 ministers of state, three advisors and four special assistants to PM. President Zardari administers oath to new cabinet members.

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet was expanded on Thursday with 28 new members including 12 fed-eral ministers, nine ministers of state, three advisors and four special assistants to prime minister.

President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath to the federal ministers and ministers of state at Ai-wan-e-Sadr.

The Cabinet Division has officially issued a notification confirming the appointment of 12 federal minis-ters and nine ministers of state.

Additionally, notifications for the appointment of three advisors and four special assistants to the prime minister were also issued.

The newly inducted federal ministers include PML-N’s Hanif Abbasi, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Sardar Yousuf, Rana Mubasher, Raza Hayat Hiraj, Junaid Anwar, Shaza Fatima, Moin Wattoo; MQM’s Mustafa Kamal, Khalid Magsi from Balochistan Awami Party and Aurangzeb Khichi (Independent).

Similarly, nine ministers of state also took the oath who include Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party’s Aun Chaudhry, PML-N’s Barrister Aqeel, Malik Rashid, Talal Chaudhry, Abdul Rehman Kanju, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Dr. Mukhtar Bharath, Wajih Qamar and Khel Das.

However, Armaghan Subhani and Shazra Mansab were unable to attend the ceremony and will take their oath later.

According to the cabinet notification, Pervaiz Khattak, Muhammad Ali, and Toqir Hussain Shah have been appointed as advisors to the prime minister, with each holding the rank of a federal minister.

Four special assistants to the PM were also appointed who include Haroon Akhtar, Huzaifa Rehman, Mubarak Zeb and Talha Barki.

With these additions, the size of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s cabinet has expanded significantly from 24 to 51 members.

Additionally, Ali Pervaiz Malik and Shaza Fatima have been promoted from ministers of state to federal ministers.

The federal cabinet initially comprised 18 federal ministers, two ministers of state, an advisor, and three special assistants.

Following the expansion, the total number of cabinet members has risen to 51.