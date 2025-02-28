Friday, February 28, 2025
Gold price slumps by Rs3,000 per tola

February 28, 2025
ISLAMABAD  - The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs3,000 and was sold at Rs303,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs306,300 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,829 to Rs259,773 from Rs262,602 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went down by Rs2,594 to Rs238,133 from Rs240,727. The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs,3,314 and Rs.2,841. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $29 to $2,887 from $2,916 whereas the prices of silver in international market remained stagnant at $31.79, the Association reported.

