Govt striving to improve life standard of minorities: Ramesh Arora

FAISALABAD  -  Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said that the government was striving hard to improve life standard of the minorities by initiating various uplift programs. He was addressing a seminar arranged at Government College University Faisalabad under the Khushali Fellowship Program for Minorities.

He highlighted the vision of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz and said that she was especially focusing on sustainable development goals for the low-income Christian community. He said that various programs were being initiated including Digital Literacy Program which would help in empowering minority children. A Digital E-Learning Program was also designed to provide dignified employment opportunities for the minorities, he added.

He further said that the government had also planned to issue 50,000 minority cards this year and out of them, 7,000 cards would be distributed in Faisalabad soon. He said that the government had set its priorities to bring ease in people’s life so that Pakistan could be recognized globally as a symbol of peace, love and brotherhood. He also appreciated the initiatives focused on uplifting Christian sanitary workers and termed it a positive step. Prof Dr. Rauf Azam Vice Chancellor GCUF, former MPA Dr. Najma Afzal, Fenny Hum, a representative of the Canadian High Commission, and others also spoke on the occasion while Mary James Gill, founder of the Khushhali Fellowship Program, provided an overview about the objectives and progress of Khushhali program.

