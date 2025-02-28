Growing geopolitical relevance and economic rise of Vietnam: Lessons for Pakistan

Syed Muhammad Uzzam Kazmi

Vietnam’s geopolitical significance is deeply rooted in its strategic geographical location along the South China Sea. This location, a crucial maritime gateway in Southeast Asia, has historically made Vietnam a focal point for major global powers aiming to exert influence in the region. Vietnam has effectively managed its relationships with international and regional powers, stimulating economic growth and increasing its strategic importance. This handling of major power dynamics has allowed Vietnam to attract significant investments and expand trade opportunities, thereby driving its development in both geopolitical and economic terms.

Vietnam’s transformation from an impoverished economy to one of the world’s fastest-growing economies is a testament to the power of strategic reforms. This journey began in 1986 with the Doi Moi (Renovation) reforms, which aimed to enhance the private sector’s role and attract foreign investment, transitioning Vietnam from a centrally planned economy to an open market. At the same time, political stability and consistent leadership have underpinned these reforms. The Vietnamese government’s maintenance of a predictable political climate has minimised social unrest and political turmoil, creating a secure environment for economic activities and investments. State-owned enterprises were significantly reduced, fostering the growth of private businesses. The combination of political stability and economic reform has been instrumental in curbing inflation and sustaining high growth rates, illustrating the critical role of a stable political environment in achieving financial success.

The ongoing trade war between the US and China has led multinational corporations to adopt the ‘China plus one’ strategy, which involves maintaining operations in China while expanding production to other countries like Vietnam. Vietnam’s attractiveness as a substitute is evident in its ranking first in the export similarity index with China, with a 51% export similarity. The US is leveraging this high export similarity index to diversify supply chains away from China, enhancing resilience and reducing dependence. As part of this strategic shift, the US introduced the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade agreement centred around the US and excluding China. This shift resulted in a surge in FDI, reaching US$27.72 billion in 2022, solidifying Vietnam’s role in global supply chains and as a critical player for the US to counter China’s influence in the region.

Turning to a comparison of Pakistan and Vietnam’s economic trajectory over the years, the following graphs represent a comparative analysis of both countries’ foreign exchange reserves, exports to the US, GDP, and GDP per capita from 2000 to 2022. Over this period, Vietnam has followed a distinct path, with its foreign exchange reserves and exports to the US showing significant growth compared to Pakistan. Vietnam’s GDP surpassed Pakistan’s from 2007 onwards. Similarly, Pakistan’s GDP per capita has consistently remained lower than Vietnam’s, underscoring the countries’ economic well-being differences.

The dissection of Vietnam’s economic rise indicates that post-Cold War, only those countries who aligned themselves geopolitically with the US-led West or vice versa witnessed significant economic development.

The disintegration of the former USSR and the eventual rise of China forced the US to find new strategic partners in Asia-Pacific to counter the emerging geopolitical challenge to its global supremacy. South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, etc., were already part of the US-led West, so the US concentrated on bringing Vietnam, India, and Indonesia towards its corner.

In the case of Pakistan, the situation is rather interesting. During the Cold War, Pakistan was aligned with the US-led West regarding geoeconomics and geopolitics. As soon as the Cold War ended, Pakistan lost its geopolitical relevance to the US-led West against China because the latter found India to be a preferable strategic partner against China, given its size, population, geography, etc. Whereas Pakistan tried to find geopolitical refuge with a reluctant China, geoeconomically, it remained anchored with the US-led West, which created a tremendous strategic vulnerability for Pakistan. Until today, Pakistan has yet to find its proper place and role within the context of US-China rivalry. On one hand, geopolitically, it tilts towards China and Russia. Still, on the other hand, geoeconomically, it cannot free itself from the clutches of the US-led West. It must be remembered that, in strategic terms, the US-led West has chosen India as its partner against China. For them, Pakistan is perhaps a potential ‘spoiler’, which enjoys closer ties with China. Hence, it seems that an economically fragile, sociopolitically weak and vulnerable Pakistan serves more extensive strategic interests of the US-led West in the region.

Above all, Pakistan needs to determine its proper role and place in the geopolitical circus of the US-China rivalry. One option could be to work towards an alternate economic paradigm wherein Pakistan focuses on its “Pivot to Geoeconomics” despite geopolitical challenges, as outlined in the National Security Policy 2022-2026. This implies that Pakistan needs to crystallise and list its economic priorities and pursue them fully, utilising all elements of national power (EoNP). In this process, Pakistan should seek the support of the US and China, wherever it serves its national interest, to exert its actual strategic weight in the region. At the same time, Pakistan should continue doing business with the US, the UK, and the EU. It must try to diversify its export markets according to an economic roadmap. For example, if the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline or the Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline makes economic sense, then Pakistan must utilise all EoNP to complete these projects despite geopolitical challenges. Since the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and serves its own national interest, Pakistan must go for it despite all internal and external challenges. Similarly, if trade with India and Iran is beneficial, Pakistan should also consider it a strategic priority despite fear of sanctions.

In short, Pakistan must outline its economic priorities clearly while keeping the general public confident about the enormous opportunities and dire challenges. This requires a coordinated effort utilising all EoNP. Pakistan needs to build an alternate economic paradigm wherein instead of looking towards the US and China for financial bailouts, the world and regional powers should look towards Pakistan as a game changer.