Growing Mental Health Crisis in Pakistan

Mental health is a critical issue affecting millions of people in Pakistan, yet it remains neglected despite its alarming prevalence. While global awareness of mental health has increased, the issue remains heavily stigmatised in Pakistan. There is a severe lack of understanding and resources for those in need.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 34% of Pakistan’s population—approximately 67 million people—suffers from mental illness, ranging from anxiety and depression to severe conditions like schizophrenia. A 2017 study found that nearly 50% of Pakistanis, especially the youth, have faced mental health challenges. This issue is further compounded by the country’s high suicide rate, with nearly 8,000 suicides recorded annually.

In Pakistan, mental health issues are often dismissed as superstitions or personal weaknesses rather than recognised as medical conditions. As a result, the country has only 5,000 trained psychiatrists for a population of 240.5 million, and they are concentrated in urban areas. The rural population remains critically underserved.

Societal attitudes further exacerbate the problem, as individuals struggling with mental health issues often face stigma and fear seeking professional help. This not only isolates those in need but also affects families, communities, and the economy. Mental health problems reduce productivity, and the lack of proper support worsens suffering.

Pakistan’s government and health organisations must prioritise mental health. The government needs to invest in education, raise awareness to reduce stigma, and ensure accessible mental health services nationwide. Schools should implement mental health programmes, and funding for mental healthcare must be increased, especially in rural areas. Only through such measures can we begin to address Pakistan’s mental health crisis.

MALAIKA AWAIS,

Lahore.