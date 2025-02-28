Gulf Connection

Friday, February 28, 2025
February 28, 2025
Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach has been one of the most effective aspects of this government’s policymaking, yielding significant achievements at a consistent pace. Following recent agreements with Turkey, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, and Bangladesh, Pakistan has now welcomed the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on his first official visit to the country. This high-powered visit was another momentous occasion, and Pakistan spared no effort in extending a warm and generous welcome to the delegation.

As has become customary with such state visits, Pakistan signed multiple agreements with the UAE in key sectors, including banking, railways, mining, and infrastructure development. The broader strategic vision behind these agreements remains clear: Pakistan has the potential to serve as a crucial link between Asia and the Middle East, offering an infrastructural base that connects China and Central Asia to the Arabian Sea and beyond to nations such as Turkey, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. Pakistan’s strong ties with both sides, along with its relative neutrality in the shifting geopolitical landscape, position it as an effective power broker in the region.

At the heart of this growing engagement is Pakistan’s relationship with the UAE. Pakistan is one of the UAE’s largest trading partners, and the role of Pakistani workers in the Gulf state—as well as the remittances they send home—remains a cornerstone of their economic ties. With Pakistan’s economy stabilising, the country presents an attractive opportunity for investment, particularly in infrastructure, mining, and mineral refinement, all of which are crucial for the evolving global economy. Additionally, Pakistan’s large population and expertise in military technology and development offer valuable resources that the UAE can tap into in return.

Pakistan’s warm reception of the UAE delegation was both deserved and well-executed. It is now essential that this relationship continues to strengthen and that these agreements translate into tangible projects that propel the country forward.

