IG Sindh summoned by NA Standing Committee over Mustafa Amir killing

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior has taken notice of the case of Mustafa Amir, who was murdered last month in Karachi. The committee has issued a notice to the IG of Sindh, asking him to appear before the committee on Friday, February 28, 2025. The notice states that the , along with other relevant police officials, should present details regarding the case, including information about Armaghan and the drug trade. Earlier, the Sindh Home Department issued a notification in accordance with the directives of the Sindh High Court, revoking the administrative powers of the judge at Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) 1 in the Mustafa Amir murder case. This move comes in light of the controversy surrounding the refusal to grant remand for Armaghan, the main accused in the Mustafa Amir murder case, by ATC 1. In response, the Sindh Interior Minister had formally written to the SHC addressing the issue. As a result, the administrative powers of the ATC 1 judge have now been transferred to the judge at ATC 3, following the high court’s orders. Earlier, Police produced two accused of Mustafa Amir murder case before a magisterial court. Police presented Armaghan and Sheeraz in the court of Judicial Magistrate South.