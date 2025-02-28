IHC directs authorities to address problems of street-vendors, stallholders

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday directed the authorities including Capital Development Authority (CDA), to address the problems of street-vendors/ stallholders (rehribaans) in the federal capital. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan conducted hearing of the case filed by the vendors through their counsel Imaan Mazari Advocate and Hadi Ali Chatha Advocate.

The IHC bench directed the CDA, Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI), District Administration and ICT traffic police to resolve the issues of petitioners ‘rehribaans’ with coordination and informed the court on next hearing. The petitioners alleged that the vendors operating with valid licences were being forcibly removed from their locations by authorities.

During the hearing, the court criticised the lack of coordination between the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), the Capital Development Authority (CDA), and the traffic police. Justice Ishaq remarked that this is not a legal issue but a matter of coordination. He questioned that why small-scale vendors, who earn meagre incomes, had to approach the court for their rights.

He expressed concerns over the delay in issuing licences, with applications pending for two years. Advocate Imaan Mazari presented video evidence showing street vendors being removed despite having permits. She alleged that the authorities demanded bribes and targeted those who refused to pay. The assistant commissioner told the court that action was only taken against unlicensed vendors. However, the court observed that authorities had failed to act on vendors’ applications for two years. At the outset of hearing, the MCI officials took the stance that the corporation only looks at their licenses.

Justice Sardar Ijaz remarked that this is not a legal matter but a matter of coordination and the CDA and the MCI should coordinate among themselves so that this problem does not arise.

The court, while addressing to the Additional Deputy Commissioner, said that these are several hundred very poor earners, why did they have to file a petition even? Mazari argued that this is not an issue of traffic disruption.

The court remarked that these vendors filed application to the deputy commissioner office but he didn’t take notice even after hearing them. The Assistant Commissioner said that this is a matter for MCI and CDA, the traffic police take action only when necessary.

The petitioners’ lawyer also produced the videos and pictures in USB before the court and said that the court has been wrongly told that this is a traffic issue. She added that money is asked from these people and when they do not give it, police take them away.

The AC said that they do not take action against those stalls of vendors who have licenses. The court remarked that there is a license fee of Rs 2,000, their applications have been pending with you for two years.

The MCI officials said that a bill regarding ‘rehribaans’ had come to the Senate, on which they had given comments.

The CDA lawyer said that if the court gives time, they will resolve the matter soon. Advocate Imaan Mazari said that when they contact them, they do not give any response.

The CDA lawyer said that if the vendors come with the Director DMA and MCI, they will resolve the matter. The court inquired who monitors the license? The CDA lawyer said that the MCI inspectors monitor it.

The court ordered the MCI, CDA and the traffic police to resolve the matter of the petitioner vendors. He added that the parties would present the document regarding resolution of the issue to the court on the next hearing and deferred hearing of the case for a week.