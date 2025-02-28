Japan provides grant to NGO for uplift project

ISLAMABAD - Japan, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program, yesterday decided to provide grant assistance of $44,025 - equivalent to around Rs 12.2 million - to a local NGO for development project in Tarnol, Islamabad.

The grant contract was signed between Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and a representative of the NGO at the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad on February 27, 2025.

The NGO that will implement the project is Community Services Program which has been working in the sector of education, health and infrastructure for the last fifteen years at grassroots level in rural area of Pakistan.

Community Services Program will receive the grant of USD 44,025 to construct the school building and install furniture in village Ramzania, Tarnol, Islamabad to expand their school capacity to provide better learning environment to more children in the region.

The school will offer the education from the pre-school stage to the 5th grade, both girls and boys, ensuring a better learning environment. The new school building is scheduled to be completed in February, 2026.

At the signing ceremony, Akamatsu Shuichi emphasized that the education lays a strong foundation for a prosperous country Education plays a central role in Japan’s ODA from its own experience of achieving its economic growth by emphasizing education. He also expressed his expectation that this project will bring positive impact on uplifting the living standard of Pakistani people and children, who are the future of Pakistan.