Jason Statham discloses his all time favourite actor

LOS ANGELES - Hobbs and Shaw famed Jason Statham, who himself is a big name of Hollywood industry, has unveiled about one of his most favourite star. Jason last starred in The Beekeeper in which he played the character of Adam Clay, who is aimed at taking revenge for a kind hearted landlady commits suicide after falling prey to phishing scam. In a recent interview, the 57-year-old spoke about his much-loved films which included The Godfather, Enter the Dragon and Czool Hand Luke. While talking about the 1967 crime drama starring Paule Newman and George Kennedy, Statham added: “I saw it years ago, when my mum and dad made me watch it.” He then shared about his love for Newman. After watching the film, the first thing that The Meg actor could think of was hoe cool this due is. “I was like ‘This guy is just the coolest dude ever,’” he discoursed.

The Transporter actor confessed while having a chat with Rotten Tomatoes, “He just had such charisma. It just really spoke to me, and it’s one of those films I can watch time and time again. Paul Newman.” “It was like, Oh my God, look at this guy, he’s so cool! It was pretty much the first time I saw Paul Newman and I’ve been hooked on most of his movies ever since”, he concluded. On the work front, Jason will be next seen in film A Working Man, slated to release on March 28.