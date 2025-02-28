Friday, February 28, 2025
JI moves LHC against delay in Punjab Local Govt elections

February 28, 2025
LAHORE  -  The decision to delay local government elections in Punjab has been challenged in the Lahore High Court. Jamaat-e-Islami Lahore Emir Ziauddin Ansari filed the petition through Advocate Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, naming the federal government, the Election Commission, and other relevant authorities as respondents. The petition argued that delaying local government elections violated the spirit of accountability and local self-governance as enshrined in the constitution. The absence of elected local bodies has led to administrative disorder, misallocation of resources, and halted development. It further claimed that the lack of elections strengthened feudal elites while marginalising weaker segments of society.

The petitioner has requested the court to direct the authorities to hold local government elections in Punjab within 90 days and impose penalties on those neglecting their constitutional duties.

