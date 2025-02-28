Friday, February 28, 2025
Karachi Boat Basin assault: Police identify suspect, launch manhunt
11:37 AM | February 28, 2025
Police have identified the suspect involved in the Boat Basin assault incident as Shahzain Mari, a resident of Balochistan.

According to police sources, four of Mari’s security guards have been arrested, and four Kalashnikov rifles have been recovered from their possession. However, the main suspect has reportedly fled to Quetta.

Following the incident, South Zone Police conducted overnight raids in the Defense area in an attempt to apprehend the fugitive. A case has been registered at the Boat Basin police station on the victim’s complaint.

A viral video of the attack shows armed men reversing their car into another vehicle before stepping out with weapons and assaulting the occupants of the other car. The complainant stated that six to seven armed men, who appeared to be under the influence, were involved in the attack, which took place on February 19.

Sindh government spokesperson Sadia Javed assured that strict action will be taken against individuals possessing illegal arms in Karachi and across the province.

