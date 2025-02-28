Friday, February 28, 2025
KP govt announces Ramazan, Eid relief package for over 1m families

Our Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, has announced that the provincial government will provide a Ramadan and Eid relief package this year, similar to last year.  

The package will be distributed among deserving families across the province, with each eligible family receiving Rs 10,000. More than one million families are expected to benefit from this initiative.  

Barrister Saif stated that the distribution process will be completed before the 15th of Ramadan and conducted transparently through banks and Easypaisa. To ensure beneficiaries receive the full amount, the provincial government will cover all banking and disbursement charges.  

He added that the Chief Minister has directed that the relief package be distributed with complete transparency, giving priority to orphans and individuals affected by terrorism. Additionally, all transgender individuals in the province will be prioritized in the distribution process.

