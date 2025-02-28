KP Govt to extend health card facility for overseas Pakistani workers

PESHAWAR - In a groundbreaking move, the KP govt has decided to extend the Sehat Card health facility to overseas Pakistani labourers. Acting on the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, the provincial government has requested data from Overseas Pakistanis Foundation to identify eligible workers from KP. Overseas Pakistani labourers are among most deserving of this healthcare support but often miss out due to their residence abroad, said an official communique issued here. Under the new initiative, Pakistani workers residing overseas on labour visas can receive medical treatment abroad and submit their medical reports to the KP Health Department. After verification, their families will be reimbursed for medical expenses.

This facility is specifically designed for the labour class, ensuring that those who contribute to the economy while working abroad are not left without essential healthcare support. The initiative marks a significant step toward the welfare of overseas Pakistani workers and their families.