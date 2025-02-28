KP launches financial aid programs for widows, orphans

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched two major financial assistance programs—”Roshan Mustaqbil Card” for orphaned children and “Sahara Card” for widows—to support underprivileged segments of society.

At a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s House, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurated the programs.

The event was attended by Provincial Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Secretary Social Welfare Department Syed Nazar Hussain Shah, other officials, and beneficiaries. Under the “Roshan Mustaqbil Card,” orphaned children up to 16 years old were initially set to receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000, but the Chief Minister announced an increase to Rs 10,000. Priority will be given to children who have lost both parents, with 9,000 children benefiting in the first phase.

Similarly, the “Sahara Card” was designed to provide Rs 5,000 per month to widows aged 45 and above, but the Chief Minister doubled the stipend to Rs 10,000. A total of 15,000 widows will receive financial support under this initiative. The funds will be disbursed by the 5th of each month through designated cards, ensuring transparency via an IT-based screening system.

Addressing the event, the Chief Minister emphasized his government’s commitment to creating a welfare state where vulnerable communities receive priority support. He revealed that a comprehensive data collection initiative was launched upon taking office to identify deserving individuals, leading to various welfare programs. He also announced plans to provide electric wheelchairs to special students in government institutions.

He urged the public, especially during Ramadan, to support the needy and monitor development projects to ensure fair resource utilization. Stressing collective responsibility, he reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring rightful beneficiaries receive their due share, calling for public participation in building a prosperous and welfare-oriented society.