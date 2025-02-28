KP to launch e-procurement system in March

PESHAWAR - A high-level meeting on e-procurement was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, where officials briefed him on the new electronic procurement system, E-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (E-PADS).

The officials informed that, under the directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, preparations for the system’s launch have been completed. The Chief Secretary directed that the system be fully prepared within a week and launched in the first week of March. The E-PADS system will automate procurement for major departments, including C&W, Irrigation, Local Government, and Public Health Engineering, enhancing transparency in public procurement.

E-PADS will also be linked with national institutions such as NADRA and FBR to ensure a seamless and transparent process for government purchases and contracts. The Chief Secretary emphasized that the initiative marks a significant step in utilizing modern technology for improving governance and transparency in the public sector.

Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary also chaired a meeting on the Elementary and Secondary Education Department, discussing issues such as school infrastructure, teacher recruitment, student enrollment, and out-of-school children. The session reviewed the progress of the Education Monitoring Authority and discussed performance criteria for District Education Officers (DEOs) to enhance accountability.

He directed strict action against any teacher using political influence for personal gains and announced a meeting with DEOs to finalize a plan for transparency in board examinations.

A reform working group will be tasked with developing a comprehensive strategy, including an action plan and progress tracking mechanisms. The Chief Secretary reiterated the government’s commitment to improving education quality, emphasizing structured reforms for a sustainable improvement in the province’s education system.