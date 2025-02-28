Lahore Blues set for double glory in U15, U17 National Cup finals

LAHORE - The finals of the National U15 and U17 Cups are set to take place today (Friday), with Lahore Region Blues featuring in both title clashes. The U15 final will be held at Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur, where Lahore Region Blues will face Rawalpindi Region while the National U17 final is scheduled at Multan Stadium, where Lahore Region Blues will lock horns with Karachi Region Whites. LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed lauded Lahore’s teams for their stellar performances in national tournaments and congratulated all.