Friday, February 28, 2025
Light rain turns weather pleasant in Sukkur

Staff Reporter
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  A spell of light rain has brought a pleasant change in the weather here on Thursday with temperatures dropping to 23 degrees Celsius in Sukkur. The Met Office reported a significant increase in humidity, with a 74% moisture level in the air. Winds have started blowing at a speed of 10 km/h. According to the local Met Office, there is a possibility of heavy rain in the evening. The change in weather has brought relief to the citizens. The cold wave is expected to intensify further, with cloudy skies and a drop in temperature.

