London Media Cricket Team beats SJAL in rain-hit cricket match

LAHORE - London Media Cricket Team defeated Sports Journalists Association of Lahore (SJAL) by 10 runs via the DLS method in a friendly cricket match held at Governor House, Lahore. The match, organized to promote goodwill between sports journalists from Lahore and London, saw an enthusiastic display of cricketing skills. Batting first, London Media Cricket Team posted a formidable total of 70 runs in five overs. In response, SJAL managed 20 runs before rain interrupted play, forcing the match to be decided via the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, which awarded victory to the visiting London side. Captains Ghulam Hussain Awan (London Media) and Aqeel Ahmed (SJAL) emphasized the importance of such matches in building stronger ties and enhancing collaboration between sports journalists from different regions. The match concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, where Sardar Faizan and Sardar Haseeb, representing the Governor Punjab, along with Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed, presented awards to the players in recognition of their participation and efforts.