Mall Road closed for underpass construction from today

Rawalpindi - The district administration and the city traffic police on Thursday announced that the would be closed from today (Feb 28) from Military Hospital (MH) Chowk to TM (late Brig Tariq Mehmood) Chowk near GHQ for construction work of an underpass at TNT Chowk.

A traffic police spokesperson said that the vehicular traffic would be redirected to Haider Road that runs parallel to the Mall from MH Chowk to TM Chowk. The police will post additional traffic wardens on the Mall and all other alternative routes to keep the flow of traffic uninterrupted.

Traffic coming from Golra Morr will be directed towards Chungi No 22 from Qasim Market signal. The traffic from Murree Road will be use Rashid Minhas Road to go towards Katcheri Chowk. Chief Traffic Officer Beenish Fatima said that car parking will not be allowed on Haider Road and Murree Road till Jang Building U-Turn. She urged the motorists to follow the traffic police advisory to keep the flow of traffic smooth on alternate routes.

The work on the TNT Chowk on the is said to be completed within the time frame of two months. Though the construction of underpass will help easing the traffic congestion in the area, the situation can be very complicated both for the motorists and traffic police during the construction period. The area in and around Saddar has already been witnessing traffic congestion and parking vows since the authorities turned Bank Road into a pedestrian street banning all sort of vehicular traffic on the road.

According to the information obtained by The Nation, the Punjab government will complete the underpass on the at TNT Chowk, also called GPO Chowk, at the cost of over Rs4.6 billion. The intersection is the busiest on the Mall as estimated around 200,000 vehicles pass through the crossing.

The underpass is a part of the bigger project that would ensure signal-free corridor from Ammar Chowk to Motorway Chowk. The project includes five underpasses and a flyover.