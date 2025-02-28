Mass migration reflects economic decline: Muzzamil

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Finance and Inter-Provincial Coordination, Muzzamil Aslam, has revealed that according to the Bureau of Statistics, 63,000 individuals left Pakistan in January 2025 alone in search of employment opportunities. If this trend continues, approximately 750,000 people are expected to migrate annually.

Mr. Aslam criticized the Prime Minister and federal ministers for celebrating rising remittances while ignoring the worsening economic crisis. He pointed out that during the tenure of the PDM and Shehbaz Sharif-led government, a record-breaking 2 million Pakistanis had migrated abroad, marking the largest workforce exodus in the country’s history.

He estimated that if these 2 million individuals send back an average of Rs. 75,000 per month, Pakistan receives approximately $6.5 billion annually in remittances. However, he argued that this is not a sign of economic strength but rather a consequence of declining local job opportunities, forcing skilled and educated individuals to seek livelihoods elsewhere.

The advisor further noted that Pakistan’s economic growth rate has remained below 1.5 percent for the past three years, while the population growth rate stands at 2.5 percent, widening the gap between economic progress and national development.