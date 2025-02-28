Mohmand residents demand smooth power supply in Ramazan  

Peshawar - Residents of the Mohmand tribal district have urged the Tribal Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) to ensure a steady power supply of three to six hours daily during Ramadan, particularly during Sehri and Iftar.

TESCO currently provides electricity to rural areas in the tribal districts for only three hours, with frequent disruptions. These outages have caused severe difficulties, particularly in accessing drinking water, leaving residents struggling for even a drop.

Despite the nearing completion of Mohmand Dam on the Swat River, after the existing Warsak Dam, local residents remain deprived of a reliable electricity supply. They noted that they had given up their land for the dam at low prices, yet they continue to face power shortages. In light of this, they have demanded that the federal government allocate four megawatts of free electricity to Mohmand district from the Mohmand Dam.

The tribal community has called on the Prime Minister, the Federal Minister for Water and Power, and TESCO officials to review the electricity schedule for tribal areas and extend supply hours from three to six to ease the hardships faced by rural residents during Ramadan.