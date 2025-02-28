Murderer killed in police encounter

SARGODHA - A murderer was killed during police encounter here at near Noorywala pull under the jurisdiction of Tarkhanwala police station. Police said on Thursday that accuse Danyal Amir (18) resident of Farooqa had killed his friend Talha (14) of same area by cutting his throat with sharp knife two days ago and was managed to escape from the site. Police after using latest technology traced him, whereas when he saw police party he opened fire at the team. Police retaliated which resulted into his spot death. Further investigation was underway.

Man killed by friend

A man was gunned down by his friend here at Mohallah Jurwal, Soon Valley under the jurisdiction of Noshera police station on Thursday. Police said that Muhammad Farooq (33) s/o Ahmed Nawaz had a domestic dispute with his friend Saqlain (29),both residents of same locality. On the day of incident, after exchanging harsh words, Saqlain opened fire and killed his friend on the spot. Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to hospital. Police concerned nabbed the killer and launched investigation.