NA body recommends ensuring adequate rupee cover for ongoing initiatives

ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division has recommended ensuring adequate rupee cover for ongoing initiatives to accelerate the completion of federal government projects, aiming to optimise the utilisation of available funds and expedite project delivery. A meeting of National Assembly Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Division was held under the chairmanship of Muhammad Atif. The committee was briefed on review of the country’s development policy framework, emphasizing a multi-tiered approach to planning. At the core of the discussions was the perspective plan, a long-term strategic plan aligned with national vision, sustainability goals, economic growth, and transformative reforms aimed at addressing structural transformation. The mid-term plan outlines strategic goals for the next five years, focusing on medium-term development priorities, while the short-term plan prioritizes immediate objectives, resource allocation, and operational activities to ensure timely execution. The Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2024-25 is structured including 1,071 projects, comprising 85 foreign-funded initiatives, 30 core projects, 105 nearing completion, 6 special area projects, 738 ongoing projects, and 107 new projects. The committee discussed the strategic shift in focus towards core, foreign-aided, and near-completion projects to ensure optimal resource utilization and timely delivery. It underscored the importance of maintaining smooth economic and growth indicators, noting that development priorities must adapt to evolving government objectives. The committee also stressed the need for collaborative efforts among all stakeholders, including political leaders, to streamline policies and ensure the seamless functioning of economic indicators, emphasizing that any interference in development policies must be avoided to safeguard the country’s progress and long-term growth.

During the meeting, the committee was briefed on a proposed 10-year strategic partnership with the World Bank, valued at $20 billion, with the potential to expand up to $40 billion. This partnership will focus on key areas such as nutrition, disaster preparedness, foundational education, and private sector engagement to bolster the development process. Additionally, the committee called for an overhaul of the NGO policy, which has been modified since 2013, noting that stagnation in NGO projects due to ongoing legal proceedings in the high court has hindered developmental activities. It urged swift resolution of these issues to facilitate NGOs in contributing effectively to national development. The committee also criticized the fee structure imposed by the Pakistan Center for Philanthropy (PCP) on NGOs and recommended amendments to existing laws, highlighting international best practices where registered NGOs enjoy income tax exemptions. It advocated for similar measures in Pakistan to encourage philanthropic activities and enhance the role of NGOs in the development sector. To accelerate the completion of federal government projects, the committee recommended ensuring adequate rupee cover for ongoing initiatives, aiming to optimize the utilization of available funds and expedite project delivery. These deliberations reflect a strong commitment to strategic planning, collaborative governance, and policy reforms to drive sustainable development and economic growth. The meeting was attended by MNAs including Muhammad Atif, Shahid Usman, Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, Ms Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Ms Akhtar Bibi, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Ms Shandana Gulzar Khan and Nasim Ali Shah. The meeting was also attended by officials from Economic Affairs Division and Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives.