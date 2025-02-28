Nadeem Zafar appointed head coach of Pakistan deaf cricket team

LAHORE - The Pakistan Deaf Cricket Association (PDCA) has officially appointed Nadeem Zafar Gondal as the of the Pakistan deaf cricket team, entrusting him with the responsibility of preparing the squad for national and international challenges. Upon his appointment, Nadeem Zafar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to PDCA President Irfan Miraj and the executive committee for their confidence in his abilities. “I sincerely thank President Irfan Miraj, Vice President Syed Ishfaq Haider, General Secretary Shoukat Ali Tunio, Finance Secretary Abdul Rehman Yousaf, Press Secretary Muhammad Sajid, and Executive Member Ali Raza for placing their trust in me. I assure them that I will utilize my expertise to enhance the skills and techniques of our national deaf cricketers, helping them achieve greater success on the international stage,” he said. Nadeem Zafar brings vast coaching experience, having previously worked with the Pakistan deaf cricket team as well as women cricketers. Under his guidance, several players have flourished, representing their respective teams with distinction and earning recognition both nationally and internationally.