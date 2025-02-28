Nation commemorates 6th anniversary of PAF’s befitting reply to India

ISLAMABAD - The nation commemorated the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, on Thursday, as on this day in 2019, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) gave a befitting response to India’s aggression, marking a historic day in the annals of military history. ‘Operation Swift Retort not only exposed India’s vulnerabilities in conventional warfare but also shattered its claims of military superiority in the region. The operation was launched in response to India’s violation of Pakistani airspace a day earlier, on February 26, when Indian Air Force (IAF) jets intruded into Pakistani territory, claiming to target alleged militant camps. The PAF, in a bold and calculated move, struck back on February 27, targeting military installations across the Line of Control (LoC) and sending a clear message: Pakistan is fully capable of defending its sovereignty. In the ensuing dogfight , the PAF outclassed the IAF, shooting down two Indian fighter jets and capturing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman alive after his MiG-21 crashed in Azad Kashmir. The operation also exposed India’s operational chaos, as its own defense system shot down an Indian Mi-17 helicopter in panic, killing six personnel onboard. ‘Operation Swift Retort’ was not just a military victory but a strategic humiliation for India. It shattered New Delhi’s claims of regional dominance and showcased Pakistan’s readiness to counter any aggression with precision and accuracy.

February 27, 2019 remains a stark reminder to India that any provocation will be met with a swift and decisive response.

As the nation commemorates the sixth anniversary of this historic operation, ‘Operation Swift Retort’ continues to symbolize Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to defend its borders and uphold its dignity in the face of adversity.