Friday, February 28, 2025
NCHD and University of Lahore sign MoU

OUR STAFF REPORT
February 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

Lahore  -  The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), team led by Director General Ali Asghar, visited the University of Lahore and held a meeting with the Rector Dr. Muhammad Ashraf to explore collaboration opportunities in EOTO. During the meeting, the Director General commended the state of art structure of the university. DG NCHD briefed the Rector about concept and strategy of the initiative.Following the discussions, NCHD and University Rector signy a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly implement the “Each One Teaches One” campaign. During the ceremony Director Operations Punjab Mr. Sajid Ali, Mr. Naveed Mughal and Rafaqat Ali DDs were also present.

