Nestlé Pakistan, CDA Islamabad kick-start 100,000 trees urban forest drive

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to Prime Minister on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam inaugurated Nestlé Pakistan’s first 100,000 trees urban forest plantation drive in Islamabad. Organized in partnership with Capital Development Authority, the activity under the company’s Nestlé Cares initiative supports endeavors to reduce carbon footprint in its ambition to achieve Net Zero by 2050.

Talking on the occasion, Coordinator to PM on Climate Change Romina Khurshid Alam said, “Planting an urban forest is a great example of what can be achieved when the public and private sectors come together with a common goal. We acknowledge Nestlé’s support and collaboration in driving this with CDA. Together, we are not just planting trees – we are nurturing a legacy for future generations.”

Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan, said, “Climate change is a reality and we all need to play a proactive role in mitigating this challenge. Nestlé has been continuously investing in sustainability initiatives such as planting urban forests for the wellbeing of our communities. It is our duty to reverse the trend of deforestation and work towards a greener future.”

“Initiatives such as urban forests and continuous investment in renewable energy reflects our dedication towards making a positive impact on society and environmental sustainability. We remain committed to being a force for good throughout our value chain by Creating Shared Value for communities,” he added. Secretary Interior Capt (r) Khurram Agha said, “It is my hope that we can all inspire each other to embrace similar practices and contribute to the country’s broader climate action agenda in line with the Government of Pakistan’s stance.”

Secretary Federal Education Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani said, “To mobilise our energetic youth for a greener future, students in schools and colleges will actively participate in this urban forest drive with Nestlé and CDA.” Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa said, “Nestlé’s urban forest with 100,000 trees gives us a major headstart in our ambition to plant 1 million trees in Islamabad in 2025. We urge other companies to step forward and partner with us in this cause.”

Urban forest in Islamabad will include 100,000 indigenous trees comprising Kachnar, Sukhchain, Sapium, Amaltas, Jacaranda among others, will be planted in this urban forest in Islamabad. This initiative is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15, Climate Action, and Life on Land respectively. Nestlé, with its global headquarters based in Switzerland, has had a longstanding presence in Pakistan for over 35 years, and is committed to be a force for good throughout its value chain by Creating Shared Value for communities.