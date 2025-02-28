NLC ensures year-round cross-border trade at Khunjerab Pass

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) is facilitating uninterrupted cross-border trade at Khunjerab Pass despite extreme weather conditions, ensuring smooth operations even in heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures.

To tackle these challenges, NLC has completed all necessary arrangements at the Sost Dry Port, allowing trade activities to continue without disruption.

Additionally, NLC has installed heating systems and other essential facilities for all departments, including customs authorities, clearing agents, and traders. These measures are helping expedite the clearance of vehicles and containers, ensuring timely trade operations.