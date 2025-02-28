No final decision yet on deregulation of petroleum products prices, NA panel told

ISLAMABAD - A National Assembly Standing Committee was Thursday informed that no final decision had been made on the deregulation of petroleum products prices and any decision in this regard would be taken in consultation with all the stakeholders.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Petroleum, which met with Syed Mustafa Mehmood in the chair, directed the government to engage petroleum dealers in consultations before finalizing the deregulation of fuel prices. Chairman Committee stressed the need to invite senior representatives of dealers to address their concerns and discuss the policy’s implications. The committee also asked the Petroleum Ministry to keep dealers in the loop during the decision-making process. The committee showed annoyance over the absence of the minister of state for petroleum.

Official of the Petroleum Division said that if petroleum prices are deregulated, some regions may face disadvantages. The government currently maintains a uniform price structure, the official added. However, the official said that no final decision has been made on deregulation. While briefing the committee, the chairman of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) said that the petroleum dealers’ strike call was based on a misunderstanding. Dealers fear that oil companies may not provide them with adequate margins, he said. The standing committee decided to summon the OGRA chairman and petroleum dealers in the next meeting to further deliberate on the deregulation proposal.

The committee also noted that SSGC agreement with Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL) could reduce local gas supplies and negatively impact the domestic market. The committee directed SSGC officials to provide detailed information on the agreement in the next session. The committee was informed that a new formula allowing 35 per cent of gas from new discoveries to be sold to the private sector and ongoing efforts to deregulate the petroleum sector. Some members raised concerns about the potential impact of the policy on provincial allocations.

The Standing Committee discussed budgetary proposals related to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2025-26.The Committee reviewed the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) of the Petroleum Division for the financial year 2025-2026, in line with sub-rules (6) and (7) of Rule 201 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. The Additional Secretary, Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), briefed the Committee on budgetary proposals for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2025-26. He informed about five ongoing projects with a total estimated cost of Rs3,891.525 million. are crucial for enhancing Pakistan’s energy infrastructure and cover various aspects of oil and gas exploration, development, and storage. The Committee recommended freezing one of the projects named “Development of Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS). The committee sought details on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s natural reserves, questioning whether a survey had been conducted to verify their extent. The committee also reviewed plans for gas storage facilities but recommended shelving the project until a clear need is established. “Before proceeding, we need to verify what is needed,” said committee member Sardar Ghulam Abbas, who also recalled earlier reports of gold reserves emerging from Balochistan and urged officials to confirm the facts.