Opp parties demand ‘free, fair’ snap polls to end political instability

Joint declaration calls for revocation of all constitutional amendments Participants urge political leadership to rise above party lines, start a national dialogue to form a ‘unanimous strategy’.

ISLAMABAD - The opposition parties on Thursday in a joint declaration demanded ‘free and fair’ snap polls to end ongoing political instability and steer the country out of the present crisis.

At the end of its two-day moot that was organized by the opposition alliance ‘Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP)’, the participants urged the political leadership to rise above party lines and start a national dialogue to form a “unanimous strategy” for the stability of the country and to put it on the right track to progress.

“We demand that the conduct of free, transparent and fair elections is the only solution to the present crisis of the country,” said former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi while reading out the declaration at a news conference.

The declaration also demanded revocation of all constitutional amendments that contravene the spirit of the Constitution.

Earlier in the day, the senior leadership of the opposition alliance ‘TTAP’ was not allowed entry into the venue of the conference by the hotel staff due to cancellation of their booking for the event. On their arrival, the politicians found the deployment of paramilitary Frontier Constabulary (FC) in front of the main entrance of the Legend Hotel where they had planned to schedule the gathering.

Following a ban on their entry, the TTAP leadership forcibly entered the premises and held the conference in the main lobby of the hotel as a protest. Ultimately, the event turned into a press conference as the main political leadership delivered speeches before the media cameras in the presence of very few participants.

A day earlier, the alliance had accused the government of pressuring the hotel management to revoke its permission for the second day of the two-day conference on the “restoration of rule of law and bringing political stability in the country” but vowed to proceed with the moot.

The joint declaration said all opposition parties agreed that the solution to the country’s problems lies in ensuring supremacy of rule of law and the Constitution.

“We agree that the results of the rigged elections of February 8 are responsible for the present political, economic and social crises of the country,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the chief of his own ‘Awaam Pakistan’ party, while reading the text of the declaration.

The participants also agreed that the present Parliament had no moral, political and legal status. The ongoing violation of constitutional human rights is a negation of the rule of law in the country and reflects the fascism of this non-representative government, it added.

The political parties said the Constitution did not allow that any citizens should be harassed, arrested or imprisoned for participating in a political activity and demanded that all political prisoners should be released immediately.

“We demand that the amendments to the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes ACT), which are aimed at stifling the voices of public and media, should be revoked,” said the declaration.

It said the grievances of people of all four provinces should be addressed and water resources among provinces be distributed according to the 1991 Water Accord. The deteriorating law and order situation in the country could not be controlled without addressing the complaints of the people, it added.

The declaration concluded that all opposition parties vow to continue with their joint struggle to implement the declaration to find a solution to the problems of people and ensure their welfare.

The opposition parties who attended the moot include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, Sunni Ittehad Council, Balochistan National Party-Mengal, Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Awaam Pakistan party and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).