Pakistan enhances e-passport processing with new printers

Two new e-passport printers and six desktop printers from Germany have arrived in Karachi to improve passport issuance for Pakistani citizens.

Director General Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi visited Germany to inspect and oversee the delivery of the new equipment. During his visit, he met with technical experts to ensure seamless integration.

Qazi stated that the new printers can produce up to 1,000 passports per hour, significantly boosting processing capacity.

Once fully operational, the desktop printers will further enhance efficiency, ensuring faster service for applicants nationwide.