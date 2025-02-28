Pakistan, Japan reiterate resolve to combat terrorism

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Japan yesterday counterterrorism consultations, focusing on technology use and capacity-building initiatives, the Foreign Office said here. “The 4th Round of Pakistan-Japan Counter-Terrorism Consultations was convened in Tokyo on 26 February 2025,” the FO said. It added: “During the discussion, the two sides assessed evolving terrorist threats at national and regional level and reiterated their resolve to combat terrorism in all forms and manifestations.” “Both sides explored areas for greater bilateral cooperation, including capacity-building initiatives and solutions based on emerging technologies,” it said. During the discussions, the Pakistani side briefed its counterparts on recent policy measures and enforcement actions, highlighting progress in countering terrorism financing, dismantling militant networks and enhancing border security. Japan has not faced any major threat from militant groups in recent years, but its citizens have been targeted abroad, including in Pakistan. In April last year, five Japanese autoworkers narrowly survived when their van was targeted by a suicide bomber in Karachi. Despite such security concerns, trade and investment remain a cornerstone of Pakistan-Japan relations. Japan continues to be a significant development partner, providing substantial loans, grants and technical assistance to support Pakistan’s infrastructure and social projects. Pakistan and Japan share a multifaceted relationship, with their partnership spanning various sectors, including political collaboration, economic exchange and development assistance.

Their counterterrorism cooperation is primarily centred on intelligence-sharing, capacity-building and financial measures rather than direct military collaboration.