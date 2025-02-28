Pakistan receives bodies of 6 nationals from Libya boat tragedy

ISLAMABAD - The mortal remains of six Pakistani nationals, who tragically lost their lives in a boat incident off the coast of Zawiya city, Libya, arrived in Islamabad on Thursday via Flight No QR-614 early in the morning.

The repatriation was facilitated by the Pakistan government, following formal-ities completed by the Pakistani mission in Tripoli. The deceased individuals were among the 16 Pakistanis whose bodies were recovered after the tragic in-cident.

Minister for Housing and Works Riaz Hussain Pirzada personally received the bodies upon arrival, ensuring that all necessary arrangements were in place for their onward transfer to their hometowns.

Facilitation desks were set up at the airport for the grieving families, while ambulances were arranged to transport the remains to Peshawar.

The six deceased Pakistanis repatriated on Thursday included Musawir Hussain son of Sher Mehdi, from Kurram, Shoaib Ali son of Muhammad Ali, from Kurram, Muhammad Ali Shah son of Abdullah Shah, from Orakzai, Abid Hussain son of Mu-hammad Hassan, Musab Hussain son of Jamil Hussain, and Shoaib Hussain son of Noord Ali, from Kurram.

The bodies were handed over to their respective families, who were devastated by the loss of their loved ones.

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), in coordination with relevant au-thorities, arranged onward transportation of the bodies to their hometowns via road. A standby medical team was also deployed to assist grieving families during the process.

The Government of Pakistan has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the families of the deceased and ensuring the safe repatriation of all mortal re-mains of Pakistanis lost in the tragic incident.