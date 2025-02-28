Friday, February 28, 2025
Pakistan reports two new polio cases, raising 2025 tally to five

Web Desk
12:26 PM | February 28, 2025
Pakistan has confirmed two new cases of polio, one each in Sindh's Qambar district and Punjab's Mandi Bahauddin district, bringing the total number of cases in 2025 to five, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program reported.

The latest cases were detected as health authorities concluded a targeted vaccination drive in high-risk areas on Friday. Earlier this month, a nationwide anti-polio campaign was launched, aiming to immunize 44.2 million children under the age of five.

Polio vaccination teams, escorted by police, continue door-to-door efforts to administer the oral vaccine. However, these campaigns remain dangerous, as over 200 health workers and security personnel have been killed in attacks since the 1990s.

In 2024, Pakistan recorded 74 polio cases, with the highest numbers reported in Balochistan (27), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (22), and Sindh (23), while Punjab and Islamabad reported one case each.

Authorities confirmed that the first nationwide polio drive of 2025, conducted from February 3 to 9, successfully immunized over 45 million children, achieving 99% of its target.

Polio is a debilitating disease with no cure, and multiple doses of the oral vaccine are necessary to build strong immunity in children. The Pakistan Polio Eradication Program continues to conduct mass vaccination drives, while the Expanded Program on Immunization offers free vaccinations against 12 childhood diseases at healthcare facilities.

Health officials urge parents to ensure their children under five receive the polio vaccine to protect them from the virus.

