Pakistan, Russia agree to enhance ties in various sectors

The Russian Federation has expressed the desire to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in the energy sector.

The desire was expressed by a six-member delegation led by Russian First Deputy Minister of Energy Pavel Sorokin that called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said Pakistan is too desirous of strengthening its relations with Russia.

He said Pakistan is eager to further increase its coordination with the Russian Federation in diplomacy, trade and investment fields.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, remained productive. He also reiterated his invitation to Russian President to visit Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and Russia have immense potential for cooperation in the energy sector and other fields.

The Russian First Deputy Minister of Energy thanked the Government of Pakistan for the excellent hospitality accorded to him and his delegation.