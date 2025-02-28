Pakistan’s Eurobond stability boosts investor confidence

In a positive development for Pakistan’s economy, the country’s bonds in the international market have reached a three-year stable level, signaling growing investor confidence in its Eurobond performance.

According to sources, all default risks associated with Pakistan in the global bond market have been eliminated, as the country’s bonds continue to show stability.

Data reveals a significant drop in the risk premium on Pakistani bonds, which has declined from 61.4% to 7.79%. The risk associated with the $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in 2026 has fallen to 8.5%, while the $1.5 billion bond due in 2027 now carries a risk of just 9.1%. Similarly, the repayment risk for the $1 billion bond set to mature in 2029 has decreased from 28.8% to 9.4%.

With concerns over foreign exchange reserves easing, Pakistan is now in a stronger position to re-enter the international bond market.

In January, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced plans to launch a Panda Bond by June 2025 to enhance Pakistan’s presence in China’s capital markets. In an interview with an international news channel, he stated that the country aims to raise approximately $200 million from Chinese investors through this bond issuance.

The minister emphasized that this initiative is part of a broader strategy to shift Pakistan’s economy towards export-driven growth and ensure long-term sustainability in its balance of payments. He also highlighted the significance of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in achieving economic stability.